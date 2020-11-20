National Asset Management Inc. Has $663,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

