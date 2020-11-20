National Asset Management Inc. Has $678,000 Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 146.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 47.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

