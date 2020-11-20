National Asset Management Inc. Has $689,000 Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 152,484 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 128,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 56,837 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RA opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

