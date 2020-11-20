National Asset Management Inc. Has $693,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $324.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.02. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $357.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

