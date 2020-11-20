National Asset Management Inc. Has $724,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $262,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,212 shares of company stock worth $9,402,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $100.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

