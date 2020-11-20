National Asset Management Inc. Has $772,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.20 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

