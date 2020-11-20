National Asset Management Inc. Has $8.02 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $98.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

