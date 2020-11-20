National Asset Management Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Newmont by 65.6% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.