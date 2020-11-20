National Asset Management Inc. Has $846,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.