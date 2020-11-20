National Asset Management Inc. Has $848,000 Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $316.96 million, a P/E ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

