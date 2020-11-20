National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 672,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

Shares of TRI opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

