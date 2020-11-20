National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,462 shares of company stock worth $4,176,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

