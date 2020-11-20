National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,620 shares of company stock worth $17,079,086. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

TEL opened at $111.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of -359.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $114.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

