National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,881,800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1,105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after buying an additional 1,520,623 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,748,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after buying an additional 347,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $186,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,290. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

