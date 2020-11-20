National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.