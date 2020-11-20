National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,133 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 150.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.