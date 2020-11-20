National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,889 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 384.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 90,241 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 136.9% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,438,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 354.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 458.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $78.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

