National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,197 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 47.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $211.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.14. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,740.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,216,183.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,350 shares of company stock worth $5,797,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

