National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,760 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4,753.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,050 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,434.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,963.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,200 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,756.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,687.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $21.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

