National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,207,000 after buying an additional 641,962 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 843,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after buying an additional 303,142 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,773,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

