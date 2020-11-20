National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortive by 76.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339,420 shares of company stock worth $375,795,729 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

