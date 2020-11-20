National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $237,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after acquiring an additional 832,837 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 984.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 417,488 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,316,000 after acquiring an additional 401,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after acquiring an additional 379,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $180.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.