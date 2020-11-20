National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $409.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

