National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 746.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

