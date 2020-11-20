National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,704 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

