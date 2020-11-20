National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,166 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 60.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 108,429 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

