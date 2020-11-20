National Asset Management Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,049,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Copart by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,976,000 after buying an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Copart by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,688,000 after buying an additional 235,268 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $113.83 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

