National Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,542 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

WORK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 326,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $90,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,716 shares of company stock worth $10,275,986 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.