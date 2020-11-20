National Asset Management Inc. Takes $784,000 Position in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNET. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 888,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RigNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RigNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNET opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.36. RigNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.16. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 121.61% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.

RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

