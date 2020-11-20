National Bank Financial Analysts Give Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) a C$15.25 Price Target

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has been given a C$15.25 price objective by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

