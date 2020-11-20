National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXE. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their target price on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.63.

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$6.36 on Friday. Extendicare Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

