National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in October

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

OTCMKTS NBGIF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, and Egypt. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

