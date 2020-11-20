National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 45,792 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 332,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.97. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

