National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 30.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

