Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,153 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $56,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $148,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,549.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $386,263. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

