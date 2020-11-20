NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $42.46. 944,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 886,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

Specifically, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,153,436.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 797,902 shares of company stock worth $31,665,001. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,423.86 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after buying an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in NeoGenomics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,309,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NeoGenomics by 19.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 983,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 162,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

