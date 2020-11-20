Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $528.39.

Shares of NFLX opened at $484.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.05 and a 200 day moving average of $480.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,280 shares of company stock valued at $126,820,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

