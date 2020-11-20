Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NBH stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

There is no company description available for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund.

