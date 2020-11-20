New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Gap Down to $1.67

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.47. New Concept Energy shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 2,263 shares trading hands.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

