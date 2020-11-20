Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

NEM stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $129,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,935.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 143.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 88,597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 259.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

