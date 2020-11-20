News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.97

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 5141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of News by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of News by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of News by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

