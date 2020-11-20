Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $233.60, but opened at $244.60. Ninety One Group (N91.L) shares last traded at $235.40, with a volume of 273,163 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 209.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24.

In other Ninety One Group (N91.L) news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,848.97). Also, insider Victoria Cochrane bought 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £19,859.57 ($25,946.66). Insiders bought 2,836,038 shares of company stock valued at $604,555,193 over the last quarter.

Ninety One Group (N91.L) Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

