NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NiSource by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of NiSource by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. NiSource has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

