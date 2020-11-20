Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Shares of NAT opened at $3.25 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $478.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,142.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

