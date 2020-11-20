North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

