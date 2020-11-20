Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) versus Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Head to Head Analysis

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural and Cheniere Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural 7.93% 7.21% 1.76% Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northwest Natural and Cheniere Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural 1 3 0 0 1.75 Cheniere Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Northwest Natural currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.67%. Cheniere Energy has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Cheniere Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy is more favorable than Northwest Natural.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northwest Natural and Cheniere Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural $746.37 million 1.96 $61.74 million $2.19 21.85 Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.43 $648.00 million ($0.57) -96.96

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Natural. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Natural, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats Northwest Natural on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers in approximately 140 communities through 760,000 meters. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

