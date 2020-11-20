NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of NorthWestern worth $58,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NYSE:NWE opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

