Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $22.06

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $20.63. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 1,550,687 shares changing hands.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 485,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048 shares during the period. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

