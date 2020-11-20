Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $22.06

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $20.63. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 1,547,275 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.54 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

