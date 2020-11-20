Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NWFL opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,851 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $49,514.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $682,178.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $91,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,159 shares of company stock worth $29,031 and have sold 6,362 shares worth $155,413. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1,070.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

